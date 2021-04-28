Overstock.com Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:38 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+117.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.35M (+65.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 22.2% and adjusted EBITDA of $10.4M.
- Over the last 1 year, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.