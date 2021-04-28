Seattle Genetics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)SGENBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (compared to -$0.98 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.17M (+43.3% Y/Y).
- Product-wise revenue: Adcetris $165.9M, Padcev $72.4M and Tukysa (Tucatinib) $69.4M.
- FY Guidance for net product sales: Adcetris $675-700M, Padcev $310-325M, Tukysa (Tucatinib) $300-315M
- Over the last 1 year, SGEN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 8 downward.