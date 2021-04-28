Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 28.4% and operating margin of 13.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.