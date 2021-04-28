Triton International Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:46 PM ETTriton International Limited (TRTN)TRTNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+86.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.14M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.