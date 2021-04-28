Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+157.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.8M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.