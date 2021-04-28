Helmerich & Payne Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.62M (-54.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating loss of $80.0M.
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.