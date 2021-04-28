Eastman Chemical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)EMNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. EBIT of $376.0M.
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.