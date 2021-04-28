US Steel Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)XBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+254.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. Ebitda of $555.4M for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.