Bio-Rad Labs Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)BIOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.90 (+51.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.46M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.