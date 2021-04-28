In a first, FDA cites Acceleron for not submitting trial results to clinicaltrials.gov
Apr. 28, 2021 4:03 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The FDA has issued a notice of noncompliance to Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) for failing to submit data from a phase 2 trial of an oncologic to the clinicaltrials.gov database as required.
- The trial involved explored a combination of dalantercept and axitinib compared to axitinib and placebo alone in advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- The company was warned about the non compliance in a July 20, 2020 letter.
- Requirements mandate that "certain results" from trials be submitted to the the federal government database no later than a year after trial completion.
- The FDA says it make seek a civil penalty against Acceleron.
- Acceleron shares closed up 2% to $126.95.