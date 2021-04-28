Stifel turns bullish on Cerus after CMS updated hospital payment rates

Apr. 28, 2021 3:58 PM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)CERSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Yesterday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") issued the proposed updates to FY22 payment rates for inpatient hospitals and New Technology Add-on Payments (NTAPs).
  • Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman and the team cite Cerus Corporation (CERS +0.5%) as a beneficiary of the proposed changes after CMS agreed to an NTAP for PRCFC (pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex).
  • The firm has a buy rating on Cerus and the price target of $10.00 per share indicates ~62.1% upside to the previous close.
  • As the final rule is expected to be published by late Summer, the development ‘represents one important piece of the commercial adoption story in 2022 and beyond,’ the analysts wrote.
  • In November, FDA approved Cerus’ Intercept Blood System for cryoprecipitation, specifically for producing PRCFC for the treatment and control of bleeding linked to fibrinogen deficiency.
