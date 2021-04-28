Adverum Biotechnologies provides update on ADVM-022 diabetic macular edema trial
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announces a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of hypotony (clinically-relevant decrease in ocular pressure) in its INFINITY clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).
- The company has decided to immediately unmask the trial to better understand the safety event in order to manage any similar potential risk to other patients in this study.
- Adverum said that it is also conducting a thorough review of data from the ADVM-022 program and plans to report its findings as the analysis progresses.
- The safety event occurred 30 weeks after randomization in one patient treated with a single intravitreal injection of the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) of ADVM-022 who has developed hypotony, with panuveitis and loss of vision in the treated eye.