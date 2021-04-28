Aziyo Biologics initiates de novo CanGaroo Envelope study
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announces the initiation of an observational study to provide insight into the clinical profiles, procedural details and post-implant outcomes in patients receiving Aziyo’s CanGaroo Envelope or no envelope during initial (de novo) cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) placement.
- The CanGaroo Envelope is a small intestine submucosa extracellular matrix designed to mitigate complications deriving from implantable electronic devices and the shortcomings of synthetic envelopes.
- The prospective, multi-center study anticipates enrolling up to 500 participants who are undergoing implementation of a CIED with either a CanGaroo Envelope (about 330 patients) or no envelope (about 170 participants).
- The enrollment for this study is expected to close within 18 months, and standard follow-up will close at 21 months with the long-term subgroup followed for up to five years.
- The endpoint of this study is a cohort comparison of clinically significant factors, such as physical, medical and demographic characteristics, among others.