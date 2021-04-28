Aziyo Biologics initiates de novo CanGaroo Envelope study

  • Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announces the initiation of an observational study to provide insight into the clinical profiles, procedural details and post-implant outcomes in patients receiving Aziyo’s CanGaroo Envelope or no envelope during initial (de novo) cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) placement.
  • The CanGaroo Envelope is a small intestine submucosa extracellular matrix designed to mitigate complications deriving from implantable electronic devices and the shortcomings of synthetic envelopes.
  • The prospective, multi-center study anticipates enrolling up to 500 participants who are undergoing implementation of a CIED with either a CanGaroo Envelope (about 330 patients) or no envelope (about 170 participants).
  • The enrollment for this study is expected to close within 18 months, and standard follow-up will close at 21 months with the long-term subgroup followed for up to five years.
  • The endpoint of this study is a cohort comparison of clinically significant factors, such as physical, medical and demographic characteristics, among others.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.