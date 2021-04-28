AXT supplies first 8-Inch gallium arsenide wafers to major customer
Apr. 28, 2021 AXT, Inc. (AXTI)
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) trades 5.1% higher after hours on developing and shipping its first 8-inch diameter gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates to a major customer.
- AXT has received significant interest from several customers due to the market development of high-volume applications, including VCSELs for 3D sensors and LiDAR, as well as microLEDs for displays.
- The company foresees a broader scaling of the demand for 8-inch GaAs wafers when these applications are adopted.
- "Although we still have development work to undertake on this project, our new world-class manufacturing facilities in Dingxing and Kazuo can enable commercial viability of 8-inch gallium arsenide wafers. Both of AXT's new facilities have been purposefully designed and built for high-volume manufacturing of compound semiconductor substrate wafers, utilizing advanced equipment and improved automation," CEO Morris Young commented.