Xencor doses first subject in early-stage XmAB564 autoimmune disease study

  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announces that the first subject has been dosed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical study of XmAb564, an engineered IL-2-Fc cytokine in development as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases.
  • The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of XmAb564, administered subcutaneously in healthy adult volunteers.
  • The Phase 1 single ascending-dose study will characterize the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of XmAb564 in healthy volunteers and will include an analysis of key immunomodulatory biomarkers.
  • In preclinical studies, XmAb564 was well-tolerated, promoted the selective and sustained expansion of Tregs and exhibited a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, the company said.
