MGM Resorts International beats on narrowed Q1 loss (update)
Apr. 28, 2021 4:25 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Hotel-and-casino giant MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reported after the bell Wednesday that its Q1 losses narrowed to 69 cents per share, or 68 cents on an adjusted and diluted basis.
- The results beat analysts’ consensus estimate of about 87 cents a share in red ink.
- "We are pleased with the meaningful progress we've made on multiple fronts this quarter," CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in releasing the results. "Consumer demand strengthened at our domestic properties, and the significant changes we've made to our operating model have positioned us to capitalize on the recovery.”
- MGM stock initially moved slightly lower in after-hours trading on the news, but then reversed gears to trade 1.5% above Wednesday’s $42.02 close, changing hands at $42.65 shortly before 7 p.m. ET.
- MGM shares have mostly been on a tear ever since they bottomed out at $6.45 intraday on March 19, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting rolling. The stock has rebounded some 547% in the roughly 13 months since then.
- Shares have been rising even as MGM’s results continue to weaken on a year-over-year basis because the company's numbers are falling far less dramatically than they were earlier in the pandemic. Business is closer to stabilizing as travel begins to recover thanks to COVID-19 vaccines’ availability.
- For example, MGM reported that consolidated net revenues fell 27% year over year to $1.6B in Q1, tying analysts’ consensus estimates and beating the 53% year-on-year drop that MGM saw during Q4 2020.
- MGM’s key Las Vegas room-occupancy rate likewise hit 46% during Q1, down from 88% a year earlier but better than the 38% level seen in Q4.
- All in, the company reported that its Q1 net loss attributable to MGM Resorts International totaled $331.8M vs. an $806.9M profit a year earlier.
- That said, last year’s Q1 earnings included a $1.5B addition to operating results that stemmed from the $4.6B sale of the Las Vegas MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay properties’ real estate during the quarter.
- As for Q1 2021, MGM’s board declared a 0.25-cent-per-share quarterly dividend payable June 15 to shareholders of record as of June 10.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Andreas Repeta recently looked into MGM's prospects and concluded that the stock "is due for an up valuation once it becomes clear that revenues and EBITDA accelerate at a higher pace in the remaining quarters of 2021."