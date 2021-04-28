Annaly Capital Q1 core EPS beats, book value reflects goodwill writedown

  • Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) Q1 core EPS (excluding PAA) of 29 cents exceeds the consensus of 26 cents and slipped from 30 cents in Q4 2020.
  • Annaly shares rise 0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Adjusts long-term target operating expense rate of a range of 1.45%-1.60% after announcing the Commercial Real Estate business disposition.
  • Economic leverage of 6.1x vs. 6.2x in prior quarter; economic return of 2.8% for Q1 vs. 5.1% in Q4.
  • Book value per common share of $8.95 at March 31, 2021 vs. $8.92 at Dec. 31, 2020, reflecting a 7 cent per share impact primarily from the writedown of goodwill related to Annaly's 2013 acquisition of CreXus Investment.
  • Q1 net interest margin, excluding PAA, of 1.91% vs. 1.98% in Q4.
  • Q1 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.84% vs. 1.93% in Q4.
  • Average economic cost on interest-bearing liabilities of 0.87% at March 31, 2021, unchanged from Dec. 31, 2020 and vs. 1.92% at March 31, 2020.
  • "We remain constructive on the outlook for Agency MBS given ongoing support from the Federal Reserve, robust demand from banks and other investors, sustained low financing costs and a moderating prepay environment," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer David Finkelstein.
  • "Meanwhile, credit assets should benefit from the strengthening economy and we maintain optionality to increase our exposure through our Middle Market Lending and CMBS portfolios," he added.
  • Conference call on April 29 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 28): Annaly Capital Management EPS beats by $0.03
