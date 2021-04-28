Apple rises 4% after easy revenue/profit beat, hike to dividend and buybacks
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is on the rise postmarket, up 4% after fiscal second-quarter earnings easily topped expectations on top and bottom lines as well as across business units.
- The company also declared a dividend hike of 7% (to $0.22/share) and an increase of $90B to an existing share repurchase program (two sources of return closely watched by shareholders).
- Revenues jumped nearly 54% to $89.6B, well ahead of consensus for $77.3B. Gross margin rose to $38.1B from a year-ago $22.4B; that marks a percentage of 42.5% vs. expectations for 39.9%.
- With operating expenses up only slightly ($10.6B vs. $9.5B, and slightly lower than consensus), operating income more than doubled, to $27.5B - as did net income, which rose to $23.6B from $11.25B.
- “We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high," says CFO Luca Maestri.
- IPhones in particular topped expectations for $40.8B in revenues by logging $47.9B in net sales, and Mac net sales hit $9.1B vs. expectations for $6.9B. Services beat more narrowly, $16.9B vs. $15.5B.
- Sales by geography: Americas $34.3B (up 35%); Europe $22.3B (up 56%); Greater China $17.7B (up 88%); Japan $7.7B (up 49%); Rest of Asia Pacific $7.5B (up 94%).
- Operating cash flow was $24B; cash and cash equivalents stand at $38.5B. vs $38B as of Sept. 26, 2020.
