Ocwen Financial posts adjusted pretax income in Q1 vs year-ago loss
Apr. 28, 2021 4:39 PM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)OCNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Ocwen FInancial (NYSE:OCN) preliminary Q1 adjusted pretax income of $6.6M swings from an adjusted pretax loss of $23.4M in Q1 2020, excluding NRZ lump-sum amortization in the year-ago quarter.
- "Our growth plans are exceeding expectations and we have increased our target for total servicing additions to up to $150B," said President and CEO Glen A. Messina.
- Q1 funded volume and letters of intent for bulk purchases total ~50% of the target, he added.
- During Q1, OCN entered into letters of intent for bulk purchases of $68B in mortgage servicing rights unpaid principal balance, including the previously announced $14B MSR purchase from Texas Capital Bank.
- OCN said the MSR asset vehicle is targeted to be operational in Q2, which is expected to provide funding for up to $60B in subservicing and enable portfolio retention services.
- Forbearance plans where Ocwen has ultimate responsibility to advance total ~19,000 as of April 2021, down 46% from the peak level of 35,000 in June 2020.
- Conference call on April 29 at 8:30 AM ET.