Cable One estimates Q1 revenues, launches new senior secured institutional term B loans

Apr. 28, 2021 4:43 PM ETCable One, Inc. (CABO)CABOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cable One (NYSE:CABO) estimates Q1 revenues to be in the range of $335 to $341M; net income to be in the range of $65 to $69M.
  • Adj. EBITDA is seen ranging between $176 to $180M.
  • Residential data subscribers grew by ~22K on a sequential basis.
  • As of Mar.31, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at ~$1.5B while the company had $459M of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.
  • The company plans of a arrangement of proposed new senior secured institutional term B loans; net proceeds to be used for refinancing outstanding indebtedness of Hargray Communications.
  • As earlier disclosed, the company intends to acquire such equity interests, which represent ~85% of Hargray on a fully-diluted basis, in a transaction that implies a $2.2B total enterprise value for 100% of the equity interests of Hargray on a debt-free and cash-free basis.
  • Remaining proceeds to be used for proposed new senior secured institutional term B loans for general corporate purposes.
