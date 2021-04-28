Icon EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue

  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $1.82 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $858.2M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $68.83M.
  • Standalone full year 2021 revenue guidance increased from a range of $3,200 - $3,300 million to a range of $3,400 - $3,500 million, representing a year over year increase of 21.6% - 25.1%. Standalone full year 2021 earnings per share guidance (before transaction-related costs) increased from a range of $8.10 - $8.50 to a range of $8.40 - $8.80, representing a year over year increase of 28.6% - 34.8%.
  • Press Release
