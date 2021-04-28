CyrusOne increases 2021 revenue guidance; Q1 results beat consensus
Apr. 28, 2021 5:27 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)CONEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) boosts its 2021 revenue guidance range as it increases its expectations for metered power reimbursements.
- Sees 2021 revenue of $1.135B-$1.175B from prior range of $1.105B-$1.145B; compares with consensus of $1.13B.
- Now sees metered power reimbursements of $215M-$225M, up from its previous range of $185M-$195M.
- Reaffirms guidance for normalized FFO per share of $3.90-$4.00 vs. consensus estimate of $3.97.
- Q1 normalized FFO per share of $1.00 exceeds the average analyst estimate of 98 cents and increased from 97 cents in Q1 2020; the current quarter included a negative impact of 3 cents due to higher electricity rates at its Texas data centers from Winter Storm Uri.
- Q1 revenue of $298.6M increased from $245.9M a year ago and beat the consensus estimate of $271.6M.
- Q1 net operating income of $162.8M increased 6% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA of $140.3M rose 6%.
- Leased 28 megawatts and 156,000 colocation square feet in Q1, totaling $35.4M in annualized GAAP revenue.
- Conference call on April 29 at 11:00 AM ET.
