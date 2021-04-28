Alcon to acquire U.S. commercialization rights to ophthalmic eye drops Simbrinza from Novartis
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) signed an agreement to acquire exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to Simbrinza 1%/0.2% from Novartis; Alcon will pay $355M on closure which is expected in Q2.
- The acquisition combined with its existing OTC eye drops will provide Alcon a strong ophthalmic eye drop portfolio and the opportunity to capitalize on both the large glaucoma market and the fast-growing dry eye preservative free and eye allergy markets.
- Under agreement terms, Alcon and Novartis will immediately begin a transition period where Novartis will continue to sell Simbrinza and transfer the net profit to Alcon.
- Post transition period, Alcon expects to manufacture and commercialize Simbrinza for the U.S. market, while Novartis will retain all rights to Simbrinza outside of the U.S.
- "We look forward to establishing a new commercial team dedicated to U.S. ophthalmologists that will promote our new products Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free and now Simbrinza," President, North America Sergio Duplan commented.