COVID-19 testing strength helps OPKO's Q1 results surge

Apr. 28, 2021 5:47 PM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)OPKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • The demand in COVID-19 testing led OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to swing to Q1 net income of $31.1M after experiencing a $59.1M loss in Q1 2020.
  • Diagnostics revenues increased ~197% year-over-year to $507M.
  • In Q1, OPKO's BioReference Laboratories unit processed about 4.3M COVID-19 PCR tests.
  • Overall revenues for Q1 were $545.2M compared to $211.5M in the prior-year period.
  • Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05 was in-line with analyst expectations.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $89.5 million as of March 31, 2021 as well as a $64.7M line of credit with JP Morgan, and an unutilized $100 million credit facility.
  • OPKO shares are up 1% to $4.20 in after-hours trading.
