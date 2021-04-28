Shift in payments processing sets up potential multi-year dominance for new breed - Truist
Apr. 28, 2021 7:15 PM ETSQ, ADYEY, LSPD, RPAY, GPN, FOUR, FISV, FISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The payments industry has entered a period of accelerating change favoring share gains for digital fintechs, Truist says - setting up outperformance for years and a potential "decade of digital dominance."
- "While 2019's mega-mergers probably laid the groundwork for the emergence of smaller, specialized payments and (point-of-sale) software vendors, we submit pandemic accelerated the shift to what we call Omnichannel 2.0," the firm says, adding survey results are backing it up.
- Being digital-native (or at least digital-adjacent) matters in the fintech world, the firm says.
- "At a high level, we expect hundreds of billions ... to shift from a concentrated group of legacy processors to emerging digital competitors," it says. "This value transfer will be driven by demand for powerful, affordable and flexible POS software, characterized by rapid merchant onboarding, self-service functionality and next-generation omnichannel capabilities."
- And that trend will accelerate as the failures of the COVID-19 pandemic are replaced by new small/medium-sized businesses, it says.
- Those businesses will call for powerful, affordable software to run their businesses, and that software is only in the cloud - and can only get more valuable by integrating payments. Just as companies like Square (NYSE:SQ), privately held Stripe and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) benefited from the new SMBs emerging from the global financial crisis, today's digital natives will benefit from post-pandemic creative destruction, Truist says.
- There will be competitive differentiation to the point of market saturation - and ultimately some consolidation, which is why Truist is taking a basket approach to the thesis.
- So the digital-native future favors particular stocks, it says, including Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD), Square (SQ), Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).
- On the other hand, while valuations are still supporting attractive risk/rewards for legacy processor, Truist is expecting them to be relative laggards; they include Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS; each of which Truist still rates a Buy) and PayPal (PYPL; which it rates a Hold).