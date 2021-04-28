UFC parent Endeavor Group’s IPO prices at top-of-range $24/share
Apr. 28, 2021 7:18 PM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)EDRBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR), the parent company of the UFC mixed-martial arts league, Miss Universe competition and other famed entertainment properties, saw its IPO price at a top-of-range $24 late Wednesday.
- The company, whose shares will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EDR,” sold 21.3M shares as expected. It also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as about 3.2M more for overallotments.
- Additionally, Dragoneer Investment Group, Elliott Investment Management, Fertitta Capital, Fidelity, New England Patriots parent Kraft Group LLC, Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Silver Lake and other A-list investors have agreed to a roughly $1.8B private placement. The investors plan to buy a total of 74.5M shares from Endeavor and pre-IPO investor KKR.
- In addition to such top investors’ involvement, Endeavor has previously disclosed that Tesla founder Elon Musk will serve on its board.
- Endeavor owns a range of hot entertainment properties. In addition to operating UFC and the Miss Universe pageant, it runs the famous IMG talent agency and has financed or created movies and TV shows such as “La La Land” and “Killing Eve.”
- Company CEO Emanuel is a Hollywood legend who’s thought to be the inspiration for Jeremy Piven's character Ari Gold in the HBO series "Entourage." Emanuel is also the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is reportedly close friends with former President Donald Trump.
- The company wrote in an S-1 filing that it expects to net some $1.8B from its new IPO after deducting for commission and expenses, or about $1.9B if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- The firm said it plans to use $835.7M to buy the portion of UFC’s parent company that it doesn’t already own. It also intends to use some funds for future joint ventures, investments or acquisitions.
- Endeavor had planned to go public in 2019, but pulled its offering one day before the IPO was set to price, citing unfavorable market conditions. Peloton’s IPO had started trading the same day and fell 11%, while WeWork had pulled a planned initial public offering just days earlier.