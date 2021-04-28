Helix Energy downgraded at BofA, seeing uncertainty to 2023
Apr. 28, 2021 1:09 PM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)HLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Helix Energy Solutions (HLX +5.7%) recoups some of yesterday's 7% loss that followed its smaller than expected Q1 loss but disappointing guidance detailed during the earnings conference call.
- Helix said it sees 2021 as "more challenging" than 2020, citing the uncertain regulatory environment, and forecasting full-year adjusted EBITDA of $75M-$100M, revenues of $625M-$700M and free cash flow of $45M-$75M.
- Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $5 price target, cut from $6.25, saying Helix "has a decent balance sheet [but] the outlook for offshore workovers is soft, and HLX has headwinds through 2022."
- While Helix did offer some hope that the market dynamics were improving and that 2022 should be better than 2021, BofA believes the upside likely is limited as the Q7000 vessel will spend a considerable part of next year in the shipyard before mobilizing to Australia, meaning "it could be 2023 before the company sees the fulll benefit of a stronger market."
