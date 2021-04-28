NextEra Energy, OPAL to build renewable gas facility in Minnesota
- NextEra Energy (NEE -0.2%) and privately-held OPAL Fuels unveil plans to capture methane from a Minnesota landfill to produce renewable natural gas, building the first such facility in the state.
- The companies say they will seek to replace an existing power generation facility with a new RNG production unit that will capture 3,200 scf minute of landfill gas and produce more than 6M gas gallon equivalents of RNG per year.
- The project will be located at a landfill owned by Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and connect with a pipeline owned by Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL).
- For OPAL, the Pine Bend RNG project is the sixth of 12 RNG projects that will require nearly $500M of capital investment and capture the equivalent of more than 2M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of taking 435K cars off the road.
- NextEra Chairman and CEO Jim Robo has said he supports the Biden administration's clean energy and infrastructure initiatives, believing they will help the company.