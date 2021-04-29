European stocks edge higher amid upbeat earnings reports
Apr. 29, 2021 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.65%.
- Germany +0.07%. April unemployment change 9.0K vs -10.0K expected, prior -6.0K (revised).
- Unemployment rate 6.0% in-line with expectations and prior.
- March import price index rise 1.8% M/M vs expectations of +1.0%, prior +1.7%.
- Import price index +6.9% Y/Y vs +6.0% expected, prior +1.4%
- France +0.69%.
- On earnings front, Nokia shares zoom 16% on robust Q1 results.
- Shell Q1 Adjusted profits beats forecast.
- Total Q1 results outstripped estimates benefited by rising oil and gas prices.
- Airbus Q1 Revenue came in at €10.5B.
- Unilever Q1 Underlying sales, volume beat estimates.
- European futures higher. FTSE +0.63%; CAC +0.47%; DAX +0.03% and EURO STOXX +0.53%.