Generac EPS beats by $0.51, beats on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021 6:03 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.51; GAAP EPS of $2.33 beats by $0.64.
- Revenue of $807.4M (+69.7% Y/Y) beats by $75.95M.
- The Company is increasing its full-year 2021 net sales guidance to now be approximately 40 to 45% growth compared to the prior year, which is an increase from the 25 to 30% previously expected. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 24.5 to 25.5%, which is an increase from the 24.0 to 25.0% previously expected.
- Shares +1% PM.
- Press Release