Global Net Lease reports $250M closed acquisitions YTD
Apr. 29, 2021 6:26 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)GNLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- On a YTD basis, Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) closed on five properties for a contract purchase price of $249.8M, including the earlier announced acquisition of the McLaren Group headquarters in Woking, Surrey, England.
- The acquisitions were completed at a going-in capitalization rate of 9.1% and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years on closure.
- "We are off to a strong start to 2021 and have already acquired nearly a quarter-billion dollars of high-quality, mainly industrial assets YTD," CEO James Nelson commented.