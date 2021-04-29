Global Net Lease reports $250M closed acquisitions YTD

Apr. 29, 2021 6:26 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)GNLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • On a YTD basis, Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) closed on five properties for a contract purchase price of $249.8M, including the earlier announced acquisition of the McLaren Group headquarters in Woking, Surrey, England.
  • The acquisitions were completed at a going-in capitalization rate of 9.1% and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years on closure.
  • "We are off to a strong start to 2021 and have already acquired nearly a quarter-billion dollars of high-quality, mainly industrial assets YTD," CEO James Nelson commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.