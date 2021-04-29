Yandex to acquire Acropol Bank for obtaining license

Apr. 29, 2021 6:31 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)YNDXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) trades 1.4% higher premarket after signing an agreement to purchase 100% of Acropol Bank for obtaining a banking license required to develop Yandex FinTech vertical and launch comprehensive digital finance products and services for our users and partners.
  • Post the transaction, the company will receive universal banking license as well as broker, dealer, and depositary licenses.
  • The total consideration stands at ~$14.7M, of which $1M represents premium to the capital.
  • Transaction is based on regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Russia which was applied on Apr.28.
