Yandex to acquire Acropol Bank for obtaining license
Apr. 29, 2021 6:31 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)YNDXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) trades 1.4% higher premarket after signing an agreement to purchase 100% of Acropol Bank for obtaining a banking license required to develop Yandex FinTech vertical and launch comprehensive digital finance products and services for our users and partners.
- Post the transaction, the company will receive universal banking license as well as broker, dealer, and depositary licenses.
- The total consideration stands at ~$14.7M, of which $1M represents premium to the capital.
- Transaction is based on regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Russia which was applied on Apr.28.