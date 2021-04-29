Textron EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue; raises FY2021 guidance

Apr. 29, 2021 6:33 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.35.
  • Revenue of $2.88B (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Operating margin of 8.9%, up from 5.6% a year ago vs. consensus of 7.0%.
  • FY 2021 guidance: earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $2.76 to $3.00, or $2.80 to $3.00 on an adjusted basis, up $0.10 from our previous outlook vs. consensus of $2.97; reiterated its expectation for cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions of $600 to $700 million with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.
  • Press Release
