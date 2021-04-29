Overstock.com races higher after sailing past consensus marks
Apr. 29, 2021 6:35 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumps in early trading after reporting revenue soared 94% Y/Y to $660M in Q1.
- Gross profit came in at $154M or 23.3% of total net revenue.
- Income from continuing operations was $26M vs. -$14M a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $34M vs. -$6M a year ago and $10M consensus.
- Key metrics: Active customers 9.94M vs. 5.17M a year ago, orders delivered 3.61M vs. 2.17M a year ago, average order value $183 vs. $156 a year ago.
- CEO update: "Our strong momentum reflects our purposeful and strategic focus on our home business and the operational changes we've made and continue to put in place... Our focus on improving the customer experience and making our brand vision of 'Dream Homes for All' a reality is paying off. In addition, our strategic partnership with Pelion Venture Partners for oversight of Medici Ventures' blockchain assets closed ahead of schedule and we believe it will provide the portfolio companies the opportunities they need to succeed... We believe Overstock is well positioned to sustain this profitable path through 2021 and beyond.
- Shares of Overstock.com are up 8.69% premarket after the revenue beat.