Triton International EPS beats by $0.18, misses on revenue

  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $346.74M (+7.9% Y/Y) misses by $7.4M.
  • Utilization increased 0.4% during the quarter to reach 99.3% as of March 31, 2021.
  • Utilization was 99.4% as of April 23, 2021.
  • "We expect our Adjusted net income per share to hold fairly steady from the first to the second quarter of 2021. We expect our leasing margin will increase substantially due to a high volume of new container pick-ups, though we expect this to be mostly offset by lower disposal gains due to a very low volume of container off-hires and disposals. Overall, we expect our profitability, Return on equity and cash flow to remain at very high levels,"" says CEO Brian M. Sondey.
  • Shares +1.8% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.