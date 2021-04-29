Triton International EPS beats by $0.18, misses on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $346.74M (+7.9% Y/Y) misses by $7.4M.
- Utilization increased 0.4% during the quarter to reach 99.3% as of March 31, 2021.
- Utilization was 99.4% as of April 23, 2021.
- "We expect our Adjusted net income per share to hold fairly steady from the first to the second quarter of 2021. We expect our leasing margin will increase substantially due to a high volume of new container pick-ups, though we expect this to be mostly offset by lower disposal gains due to a very low volume of container off-hires and disposals. Overall, we expect our profitability, Return on equity and cash flow to remain at very high levels,"" says CEO Brian M. Sondey.
- Shares +1.8% PM.
