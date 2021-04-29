Galera surges after updating data from pancreatic cancer trial
Apr. 29, 2021 6:45 AM ETGalera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX)GRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has added ~35.1% in the pre-market after announcing the updated data from Phase 1/2 pilot trial of GC4419, versus placebo, in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).
- The randomized, multicenter, and double-blind trial involved 42 patients diagnosed with LAPC and was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and the GC4419 compared to SBRT and placebo.
- After a minimum follow-up of six months on all 42 patients, the median overall survival in the treatment arm was 20.1 months vs 10.9 months in the placebo arm.
- 29% of patients in the treatment arm achieved a 30% or greater response (partial response) compared to 11% of patients in the placebo arm, with positive results in local tumor control, time to metastases, and progression-free survival.
- GC4419 was well tolerated with a similar adverse event profile in the treatment and placebo arms, the company said.
- The final results of the study are expected in H2 2021 after a minimum of one year of follow-up.
- The data support the GRECO-2, Phase 2b trial designed to evaluate GC4711, Galera's second dismutase mimetic product candidate, combined with SBRT in patients with LAPC.
- For the GRECO-2 trial, the company expects to begin dosing in 1H 2021 targeting to enroll 160 patients.
- Today’s results after six months of follow-up were in line with the previously reported positive results following a minimum follow-up of three months.