Marsh & McLennan upgraded to Neutral at Goldman on strong Q1 results

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Yaron Kinar upgrades Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to Neutral from Sell on its better-than-expected Q1 results for both organic growth and margin.
  • Sees favorable runway for P&C brokers broadly into 2022.
  • Expects MMC to benefit from growth amid the economic recovery, firm P&C pricing, and dissipating disruption from JLT as the two-year anniversary the the deal laps.
  • MMC still remains in weaker growth positioning among Kinar's coverage names, due to its lower weighting in the U.S. and to the middle market.
  • Kinar's rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analyst rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 12 Neutral, 3 Bearish).
