Meredith EPS beats by $0.18, misses on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021 7:04 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)GTNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $1.59.
- Revenue of $664.5M (-5.3% Y/Y) misses by $7.11M.
- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harty comments: "Our National Media digital business again delivered record revenue performance, including digital advertising revenues that surpassed magazine advertising for the second consecutive quarter, along with another quarter of growth in licensing and digital consumer related revenues. Our plan and efforts to enhance financial flexibility and manage costs continue producing tangible results including debt redemption of $251 million and Free Cash Flow of $68 million."
- Press Release