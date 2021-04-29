Hershey smashes organic sales expectations as consumer mobility improves
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is on watch for a share price bump after reporting organic sales rose 12.9% in Q1 to smash the consensus mark of +4.4%.
- Organic sales increased 12.7% in North America and were up 14.9% for the international business.
- Hershey boosted its guidance with the primary drivers being stronger than anticipated consumer mobility and incremental distribution and merchandising opportunities in North America confection. Volume gains, partially offset by higher input costs and incentive compensation, are expected to result in higher earnings per share growth for Hershey this year.
- CEO update: "We expect continued investments in our brands, capabilities and people along with our agility to respond to and capitalize on marketplace opportunities, to drive sustainable, advantaged performance not only in 2021, but in years to come as well."
