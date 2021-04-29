Discovery upgraded at BofA on more balanced risk and reward
Apr. 29, 2021 7:21 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BofA analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgrades Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Underperform to Neutral and adds $5 to the price objective for $40.
- The analyst cites a more balanced risk/reward due to the higher near-term direct-to-consumer investments that will drive more sustainable OIBDA over the longer term, discovery+ KPIS showing more attractive customer lifetime values than previously thought, and the continuing rollout of the streaming service to international markets.
- But DISCA could remain "range-bound" due to risks that include cannibalization to the linear business, continuing high investments in DTC, and potential inflection in pay TV subscriber trends.
- DISCA shares are up 1.9% pre-market to $38.20.
- Yesterday, Discovery shares were lower as analysts focused on the DTC subscriber numbers.