McDonald's smashes comparable sales expectations

Apr. 29, 2021 7:23 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) topped Q1 estimates by a comfortable margin and returned to a pre-pandemic level of global sales.
  • Global comparable sales rose 7.5% during the quarter vs. +4.9% consensus.
  • U.S. comparable sales increased 13.6% vs. +10.2% consensus.
  • For the international operated markets segments, comparable sales came in at +0.6% vs. -0.1% consensus. The international developmental licensed segment recorded a 6.4% gain in comparable sales vs. +4.4% consensus.
  • CEO update: "We're maximizing our marketing in a culturally relevant way, committed to the great tasting customer favorites on our core menu and doubling-down on digital, delivery and drive thru to create a faster and easier customer experience."
  • Looking ahead, McDonald's expects systemwide sales outlook for 2021 from growth in the low double digits to the mid-teens.
  • Shares of MCD are down 0.85% premarket to $230.40 to cut slightly into the 12% return over the last 90 days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.