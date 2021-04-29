McDonald's smashes comparable sales expectations
Apr. 29, 2021 7:23 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) topped Q1 estimates by a comfortable margin and returned to a pre-pandemic level of global sales.
- Global comparable sales rose 7.5% during the quarter vs. +4.9% consensus.
- U.S. comparable sales increased 13.6% vs. +10.2% consensus.
- For the international operated markets segments, comparable sales came in at +0.6% vs. -0.1% consensus. The international developmental licensed segment recorded a 6.4% gain in comparable sales vs. +4.4% consensus.
- CEO update: "We're maximizing our marketing in a culturally relevant way, committed to the great tasting customer favorites on our core menu and doubling-down on digital, delivery and drive thru to create a faster and easier customer experience."
- Looking ahead, McDonald's expects systemwide sales outlook for 2021 from growth in the low double digits to the mid-teens.
- Shares of MCD are down 0.85% premarket to $230.40 to cut slightly into the 12% return over the last 90 days.