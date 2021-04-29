Shopify attracts bull rating from Susquehanna after strong quarter
Apr. 29, 2021 7:30 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is upgraded by Susquehanna even with the e-commerce platform stock starting to lap the tough pandemic comparables.
- Analyst John Coffey: "SHOP saw their fourth consecutive quarter of 100%+GMV (payments) growth and 93%+ revenue growth. Next quarter they will lap these Covid-driven tailwinds of 2020 and growth should normalize. But we still like the setup into 2021 and beyond as the company continues to expand its merchant offerings and increase investments to drive top-line growth."
- Susquehanna moves to a Positive rating on Shopify from Neutral and assigns a price target of $1,500.
- SHOP +1.18% premarket.
- Shopify rallied yesterday after generating 110% growth in revenue with gross merchandise value accelerating 114% to $37.3B vs. $33.69B consensus.