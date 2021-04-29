ChargePoint integrates with Android Auto for enhancing EV driver experience

  • ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) trades 1.8% higher premarket after it integrated with Android Auto for enabling easier transition to electric mobility easier and more seamless for drivers.
  • This new integration brings essential EV charging functionality inside the vehicle, thereby providing drivers to easily access charging information directly from their infotainment system.
  • "The enhanced connection between app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers are fueling mobility and how ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future," SVP, Product, Bill Loewenthal commented.
  • The services commence today.
