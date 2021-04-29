Intercontinental Exchange EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021 7:34 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.8B (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- 1Q21 operating margin of 50%; adj. operating margin of 59%.
- Launched ICE Futures Abu Dhabi on March 29, 2021.
- Q2 Guidance: Total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $844 million to $859 million. GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $895 million to $905 million and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $742 million to $752 million. GAAP non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $97 million to $102 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million. Diluted share count is expected to be in the range of 562 million to 568 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- 2021 Guidance: GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.545 billion to $3.595 billion and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.880 billion to $2.930 billion to include incremental Bakkt expense and increased FX.
- Shares -0.06% PM.
- Press Release