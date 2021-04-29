Keurig Dr Pepper confident on EPS, leverage targets for full year
Apr. 29, 2021 7:44 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)KDPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) trades slightly higher after edging past Q1 estimates, including reporting adjusted operating income of $741M vs. $725M consensus.
- BofA's breakdown: "KDP raised its FY21 financial outlook for net sales and now expects growth of 4-6% (prior 3-4%), while also reaffirming its outlook for adjusted EPS growth of 13-15%. The company noted rising inflationary headwinds (logistics/inputs) as rationale for not raising EPS guidance despite the sales raise, but noted that it has 'growing confidence' in achieving its EPS targets, with plans to reinvest and earnings upside in to the business to drive future growth."
- Also standing out from the KDP report, was the company targeting a leverage ratio to be at or below 3.0X at year end.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on KDP and price objective of $38. The PO that is based on a 22.9X multiple to the FY22 EPS estimate, which is said to be in line with non-alcoholic beverage peers.
- KDP +0.68% premarket after the Q1 earnings report.