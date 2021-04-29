W. P. Carey announces two industrial investments valued at $67M
Apr. 29, 2021 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
- W.P.Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced two industrial investments totaling $67M which comprise operationally-critical properties triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of ~13.5 years.
- The first one is a $53M acquisition comprising two high-quality buildings net leased to Comprehensive Logistics.
- The other one is a $14M follow-on sale-leaseback of a production and distribution site net leased to one of the largest ice cream and beverage brands in the U.S., a current tenant of W. P. Carey.
- The facility was added to the existing triple-net master lease for the tenant's primary production site in the Northeastern U.S., with the lease term extended to 25 years to be coterminous, and with fixed annual rent escalations.