W. P. Carey announces two industrial investments valued at $67M

Apr. 29, 2021 7:47 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)WPCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • W.P.Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced two industrial investments totaling $67M which comprise operationally-critical properties triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of ~13.5 years.
  • The first one is a $53M acquisition comprising two high-quality buildings net leased to Comprehensive Logistics.
  • The other one is a $14M follow-on sale-leaseback of a production and distribution site net leased to one of the largest ice cream and beverage brands in the U.S., a current tenant of W. P. Carey.
  • The facility was added to the existing triple-net master lease for the tenant's primary production site in the Northeastern U.S., with the lease term extended to 25 years to be coterminous, and with fixed annual rent escalations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.