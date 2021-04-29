Roku shares climb after Wedbush upgrade on continuing pandemic tailwinds
Apr. 29, 2021 7:51 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor25 Comments
- With the company continuing to benefit from the pandemic-driven user expansion, Wedbush upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Neutral to Outperform and maintains a $475 price target.
- Analyst Michael Pachter writes that Roku is also benefiting from the secular shift from linear TV to OTT and the early stages of its international expansion.
- The analyst expects advertisers to continue their migration from linear to OTT where Roku has the dominant market share.
- Roku shares are up 3% pre-market to $368.40.
- Last week, Roku was one of the stay-home stocks trading lower after Netflix reported disappointing earnings.