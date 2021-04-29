Roku shares climb after Wedbush upgrade on continuing pandemic tailwinds

Apr. 29, 2021 7:51 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • With the company continuing to benefit from the pandemic-driven user expansion, Wedbush upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Neutral to Outperform and maintains a $475 price target.
  • Analyst Michael Pachter writes that Roku is also benefiting from the secular shift from linear TV to OTT and the early stages of its international expansion.
  • The analyst expects advertisers to continue their migration from linear to OTT where Roku has the dominant market share.
  • Roku shares are up 3% pre-market to $368.40.
  • Last week, Roku was one of the stay-home stocks trading lower after Netflix reported disappointing earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.