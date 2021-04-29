Kimco Realty stock gains after Q1 earnings beat, guidance raised

Apr. 29, 2021 7:52 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)KIMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares rise 2.9% in premarket trading after Q1 FFO exceeds the average analyst estimate and the REIT boosts its full-year 2021 guidance.
  • Sees 2021 FFO per share of $1.22-$1.26; had seen $1.18-$1.24; consensus estimate is $1.23.
  • Q1 FFO per share of 33 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents and declined from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Collected 94% of total pro-rata base rents billed during Q1.
  • Generated new cash pro-rata leasing spreads of 8.2% on comparable spaces.
  • Same-property net operating income declined 5.7% Y/Y.
  • 121 new leases were signed during the quarter for 586K square feet, an increase in gross leasable area of 44% over Q4 2020 and 71% vs. Q1 2020.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 29): Kimco Realty FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.