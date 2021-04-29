Kimco Realty stock gains after Q1 earnings beat, guidance raised
Apr. 29, 2021 7:52 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)KIMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares rise 2.9% in premarket trading after Q1 FFO exceeds the average analyst estimate and the REIT boosts its full-year 2021 guidance.
- Sees 2021 FFO per share of $1.22-$1.26; had seen $1.18-$1.24; consensus estimate is $1.23.
- Q1 FFO per share of 33 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents and declined from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Collected 94% of total pro-rata base rents billed during Q1.
- Generated new cash pro-rata leasing spreads of 8.2% on comparable spaces.
- Same-property net operating income declined 5.7% Y/Y.
- 121 new leases were signed during the quarter for 586K square feet, an increase in gross leasable area of 44% over Q4 2020 and 71% vs. Q1 2020.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- Previously (April 29): Kimco Realty FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue