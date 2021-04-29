Altria points to progress with non-combustible portfolio
Apr. 29, 2021 7:52 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Altria (NYSE:MO) reports smokeable volume fell 11.6% in Q1 to miss the consensus mark for a drop of 8.3%.
- Cigarettes volume was down 12.0% during the quarter, while cigars volume rose +11.1%.
- Smokeless product volume was up 0.6% vs. -2.7% consensus.
- Wine volume moved 1.7% during the quarter.
- Looking ahead, Altria reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $4.49 to $4.62 vs. $4.58 consensus.
- CEO update: "We are off to a strong start to the year and believe our businesses are on track to deliver against full-year plans. Against a challenging comparison, our tobacco businesses performed well in the first quarter and we continued to make progress advancing our non-combustible portfolio."
- MO is trading flat in the premarket session.
- Altria also announced today that it has full global ownership of on! oral nicotine pouches as it recently closed transactions to acquire the remaining 20% global interest.