Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 revenue declines on lowered freight equipment sales, updates guidance

  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reports Q1 revenue of $1.83B (-5.2% Y/Y) misses consensus by $20M.
  • The decrease compared to the year-ago quarter was primarily driven by lower sales in Freight Equipment, but partially offset by growth in Freight Services.
  • Freight segment sales of $1.2B decreased by 9% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Gross margin of 29.2% vs. a consensus of 28.4%.
  • EBITDA was $324M and adjusted EBITDA was $340M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats consensus by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats consensus by $0.03.
  • Company expanded into global maintenance of way market with strategic acquisition of Nordco.
  • Updated guidance: sales guidance to a range of $7.7B- 7.9B, GAAP EPS guidance to between $2.80-3.05 and adjusted EPS between $4.05-4.30.
  • Previously: Westinghouse Air Brake EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 29)
