Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 revenue declines on lowered freight equipment sales, updates guidance
Apr. 29, 2021 7:57 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)WABBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reports Q1 revenue of $1.83B (-5.2% Y/Y) misses consensus by $20M.
- The decrease compared to the year-ago quarter was primarily driven by lower sales in Freight Equipment, but partially offset by growth in Freight Services.
- Freight segment sales of $1.2B decreased by 9% from the year-ago quarter.
- Gross margin of 29.2% vs. a consensus of 28.4%.
- EBITDA was $324M and adjusted EBITDA was $340M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats consensus by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats consensus by $0.03.
- Company expanded into global maintenance of way market with strategic acquisition of Nordco.
- Updated guidance: sales guidance to a range of $7.7B- 7.9B, GAAP EPS guidance to between $2.80-3.05 and adjusted EPS between $4.05-4.30.
